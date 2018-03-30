IHS (IHS) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about IHS (NYSE:IHS) have trended positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IHS earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0721450279532 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE IHS traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,306,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,721. IHS has a twelve month low of $92.59 and a twelve month high of $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $8,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.96.

About IHS

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings.

