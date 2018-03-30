IHS Markit (INFO) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Jaffray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

INFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair raised shares of IHS Markit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,415.35, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $3,173,697.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,308.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Easton sold 12,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $577,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

