II-VI (IIVI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of II-VI to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2,468.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.12. II-VI has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.16 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in II-VI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ii-vi-iivi-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.