Immersion (IMMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Immersion from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 146.48% and a negative net margin of 129.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Erba sold 3,799 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $45,094.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne Marie Peters sold 4,435 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $52,643.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,759.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,179 shares of company stock worth $251,918. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 8.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 199.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

