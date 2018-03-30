ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.94. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $115,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,834 shares of company stock worth $2,534,433. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

