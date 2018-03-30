Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Position Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Imperial Oil by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,962,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,993 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Imperial Oil by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,665,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 853,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,174,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Imperial Oil by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 528,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,080.00, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.25). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1297 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

WARNING: “Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Position Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/imperial-oil-ltd-imo-position-lowered-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.