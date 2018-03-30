Independent Money System (IMS) Price Hits $0.0298 on Top Exchanges

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Independent Money System has a market cap of $159,846.00 and $137.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00046276 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 238.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006027 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,974.20 or 3.27973000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000248 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003404 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00150953 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

