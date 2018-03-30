Indicoin (CRYPTO:INDI) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Indicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

