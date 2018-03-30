Infinity Economics Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (XIN)

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Infinity Economics has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. Infinity Economics has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $291,549.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Economics coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including InfinityCoin Exchange and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,750.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.38 or 0.10171100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034564 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00753663 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00153572 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.02013630 BTC.

Infinity Economics Profile

Infinity Economics (XIN) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Infinity Economics is forum.infinity-economics.org. The official website for Infinity Economics is www.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Infinity Economics directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Economics must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

