InflationCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $310.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $914,845.00 and approximately $310.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.04586210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012900 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007186 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015194 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010457 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 41,881,035,408 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

