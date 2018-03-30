Information Services Corp (ISV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:ISV traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$17.28. 6,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$16.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.99.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.19). Information Services had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of C$23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.99 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corp is a Canada-based full-service provider of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations. The Company’s segments include Registries and Services. The Registries segment involves the provision of registry and information services and solutions to governments and private sector organizations.

