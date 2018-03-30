ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 10.3% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.20% of Bank of America worth $614,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 587.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bank of America by 27.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Bank of America by 68.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 17,772,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,678,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,541,844. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $301,062.06, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ing-groep-nv-acquires-838576-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac-updated.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.