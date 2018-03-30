Inmarsat (IMASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMASY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inmarsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inmarsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inmarsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Inmarsat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:IMASY) traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611. Inmarsat has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $2,402.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

