Inmarsat (ISAT) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 825 ($11.40) to GBX 725 ($10.02) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 690 ($9.53) to GBX 580 ($8.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Inmarsat to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($6.22) in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 430 ($5.94) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 550 ($7.60) to GBX 500 ($6.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 602.65 ($8.33).

Get Inmarsat alerts:

LON ISAT traded down GBX 10.30 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 362.10 ($5.00). 4,252,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,810.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.62. Inmarsat has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Inmarsat (ISAT) Given “Equal weight” Rating at Barclays” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/inmarsat-isat-given-equal-weight-rating-at-barclays.html.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.