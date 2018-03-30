Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88,531 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Innophos worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innophos during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Innophos by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Innophos during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. AXA raised its stake in Innophos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 70,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Innophos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $40.21 on Friday. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Innophos had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc is an international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Food, Health and Nutrition, Industrial Specialties and Other. It offers a range of product categories, such as asphalt, catalyst, fertilizer salts, liquid phosphate, phosphate salt, phosphoric acid, polyphosphoric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and food blends.

