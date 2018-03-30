Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $353.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $33,587.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $94,307.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,828.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,112 shares of company stock worth $832,724. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,330,000 after acquiring an additional 284,081 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 392,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 368,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 154,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,063,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,578,000 after acquiring an additional 117,395 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $5,376,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,381. Innospec has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.63, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

