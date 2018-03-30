Inogen (INGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Inogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.29.

INGN stock opened at $122.84 on Tuesday. Inogen has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,540.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $63.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $319,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 30,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.75, for a total value of $3,547,853.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,885.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,369 shares of company stock worth $19,038,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,662,000 after buying an additional 87,737 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $269,205,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 301,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Inogen by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 248,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

