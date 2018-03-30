INS Ecosystem (INS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.63 Million

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, INS Ecosystem has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. INS Ecosystem has a market cap of $30.02 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INS Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00015346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Liqui, OKEx and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00732152 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00147070 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033632 BTC.

About INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,007,979 tokens. INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for INS Ecosystem is blog.ins.world. The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world.

Buying and Selling INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy INS Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INS Ecosystem must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INS Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

