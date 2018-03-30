Inseego (INSG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inseego earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.9124565723819 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Inseego alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Inseego from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,552. Inseego has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $105.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Inseego (INSG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/inseego-insg-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.