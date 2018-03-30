Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider David Armfield Purchases 20,000 Shares

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider David Armfield purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($35,921.53).

Shares of Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 and a PE ratio of 738.24. Alumasc Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Alumasc Group from GBX 235 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. FinnCap cut their price objective on Alumasc Group from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 190 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc is a building products, systems and solutions company. The Company’s segments include, Solar Shading & Screening, Roofing & Walling, Water Management, and Housebuilding & Ancillary Products. The Solar Shading & Screening segment offers Levolux’s architectural solutions, which are used to shade and screen buildings.

