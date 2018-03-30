Insider Buying: Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS) Director Acquires $11,320.00 in Stock

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) Director John A. Somers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,133.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CLNS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Colony NorthStar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,059.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Colony NorthStar alerts:

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.19 million. Colony NorthStar had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 245.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Colony NorthStar Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Colony NorthStar’s payout ratio is presently -69.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNS. ValuEngine upgraded Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Colony NorthStar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,337,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony NorthStar during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,454,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,309,000 after purchasing an additional 160,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS) Director Acquires $11,320.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/insider-buying-colony-northstar-inc-clns-director-acquires-11320-00-in-stock.html.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony NorthStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony NorthStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.