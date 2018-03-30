Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Director Acquires $300,000.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Ellis Landau purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

FLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 204.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,272 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 1,114,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,670 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada.

