Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC (LON:HHV) Insider Acquires £10,172.94 in Stock

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC (LON:HHV) insider Oliver Bedford purchased 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £10,172.94 ($14,054.90).

LON HHV opened at GBX 78 ($1.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.67. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 73.11 ($1.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.11).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

