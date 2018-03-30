Insider Buying: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Major Shareholder Purchases $38,566.40 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,550 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,538.50.

On Monday, March 19th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,603 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $16,847.53.

On Friday, March 16th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,651.02.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 3,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $35,436.16.

On Friday, March 9th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 9,861 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $106,991.85.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,602 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $17,413.74.

On Thursday, March 1st, Jmp Group Llc purchased 2,386 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.12.

On Monday, February 26th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,050 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $11,539.50.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jmp Group Llc acquired 2,484 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.11, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvest Capital Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Major Shareholder Purchases $38,566.40 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/insider-buying-harvest-capital-credit-corp-hcap-major-shareholder-purchases-38566-40-in-stock.html.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.