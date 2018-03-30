Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Chairman W. David Crumhorn bought 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Heritage NOLA has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Get Heritage NOLA alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Heritage NOLA (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Chairman Acquires $12,825.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/insider-buying-heritage-nola-hrgg-chairman-buys-12825-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Heritage NOLA Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc, (the Bank) is the holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany. Heritage Bank of St. Tammany is a federal mutual savings association operating under the name St. Tammany Homestead Savings and Loan Association. Its business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.