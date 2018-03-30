Lord Ashcroft Buys 1,136,800 Shares of Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) Stock

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) insider Lord Ashcroft acquired 1,136,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,309,240 ($8,716,827.85).

LON IPEL opened at GBX 555 ($7.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.05 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.84. Impellam Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 490 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 812 ($11.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Impellam Group’s previous dividend of $7.00.

About Impellam Group

Impellam Group plc is a holding company that provides strategic planning and management services to its portfolio of subsidiaries. The Company is engaged in the provision of staffing solutions, human capital management and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Middle East.

