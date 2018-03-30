City Of London Investment Grou Buys 7,499 Shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) Stock

Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.10 per share, for a total transaction of $308,208.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 5,521 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $221,281.68.

On Monday, March 26th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 5,373 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.44 per share, for a total transaction of $217,284.12.

On Thursday, March 15th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 8,618 shares of Korea Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $360,404.76.

On Tuesday, March 13th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 5,477 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $230,253.08.

On Monday, March 5th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 10,000 shares of Korea Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00.

KF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.07, a P/E ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.78. Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KF. Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Korea Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Korea Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, principally equity securities of Korean companies. The Fund enters into contracts that contain a range of representations that provide general indemnifications.

