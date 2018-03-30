Insider Buying: National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,438 Shares of Stock

National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey acquired 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $101,269.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

National Security Group stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. National Security Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

