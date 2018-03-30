Insider Buying: Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Insider Acquires £152,945 in Stock

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) insider Hagai Tal acquired 42,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 362 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £152,945 ($211,308.37).

Hagai Tal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taptica International alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Hagai Tal acquired 36,000 shares of Taptica International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £143,280 ($197,955.24).

On Monday, January 22nd, Hagai Tal sold 1,650,000 shares of Taptica International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($6.22), for a total value of £7,425,000 ($10,258,358.66).

Taptica International stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.31) on Friday. Taptica International Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 265.01 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($7.18). The firm has a market cap of $276.45 and a PE ratio of 1,418.18.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) price objective on shares of Taptica International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. FinnCap lifted their price objective on Taptica International from GBX 500 ($6.91) to GBX 550 ($7.60) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of Taptica International in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/insider-buying-taptica-international-ltd-tap-insider-acquires-152945-in-stock.html.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.