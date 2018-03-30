Vericel (VCEL) Director Alan L. Rubino Buys 890 Shares

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Alan L. Rubino purchased 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $10,297.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 616,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,984. Vericel has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $346.17, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Vericel had a negative net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on shares of Vericel to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $7,111,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 1,279,925 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,381,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 356,969 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 208,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States.

