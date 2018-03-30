Insider Buying: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) major shareholder Michael Rapp acquired 10,000 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Rapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Michael Rapp bought 15,000 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,795. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.63, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 5.06.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

