Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $75,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,659.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $71,825.60.

On Thursday, January 18th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $72,934.40.

Shares of EXR stock remained flat at $$87.36 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,072. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,010.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $281.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.74 million. equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo set a $93.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 859,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after purchasing an additional 823,278 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,712,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,748,000 after purchasing an additional 677,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 269,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,555,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,941,000 after purchasing an additional 254,959 shares in the last quarter.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

