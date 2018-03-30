Samantha Roady Sells 4,871 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) insider Samantha Roady sold 4,871 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $35,022.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,476.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samantha Roady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gain Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, March 6th, Samantha Roady sold 2,592 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $19,206.72.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Samantha Roady sold 36,000 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $301,320.00.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 1,134,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,005. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.71 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Samantha Roady Sells 4,871 Shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/insider-selling-gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-insider-sells-35022-49-in-stock-updated.html.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.