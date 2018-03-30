IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Sells $25,620.00 in Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.27. 252,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,649. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $79.59 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,414.88, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,305 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $729,356,000 after purchasing an additional 116,636 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,779 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $68,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $60,700,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,767 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

