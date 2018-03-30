David Goebel Sells 1,486 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director David Goebel sold 1,486 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $125,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. 379,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,908. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $2,519.98, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,300,000 after acquiring an additional 108,723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

