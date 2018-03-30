Richard D. Schepp Sells 20,480 Shares of Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,407 shares in the company, valued at $12,311,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,512. Kohl's Co. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $11,006.00, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. research analysts predict that Kohl's Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Kohl's’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $57.00 price objective on Kohl's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl's from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, VNBTrust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

