L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) CFO Sells $672,520.00 in Stock

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 4,597,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,785.35, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L Brands from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in L Brands by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 198,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 131,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,111,000 after buying an additional 73,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in L Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L Brands by 905.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 233,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

