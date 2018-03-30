Steven R. Boal Sells 50,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,237,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,327,837.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 591,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,305. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, First Analysis lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 116.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc is a provider of digital platform that enables consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers to engage shoppers through personalized and targeted promotions and media. Through the Company’s platform, CPGs and retailers are able to use online and in-store point-of-sale (POS) shopper data and analytics.

