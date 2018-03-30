Michael R. Swade Sells 13,979 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Michael R. Swade sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $71,852.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 449,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $517.80, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.66. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

