The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Director Rasesh H. Shah Sells 9,000 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of The Andersons stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 135,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $931.20, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.19. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.12%. The Andersons’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 306,657 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 762,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

