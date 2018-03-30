Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc purchased 24,200 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $39,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 57,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,023. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

WARNING: “Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Major Shareholder Air T. Inc Acquires 24,200 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/insignia-systems-inc-isig-major-shareholder-air-t-inc-purchases-24200-shares-updated.html.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.

