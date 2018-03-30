Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insys Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.8198164654758 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of INSY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.04. 264,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,456. Insys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 162.07%. The business had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray downgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, Cann reissued an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

