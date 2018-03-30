Integrity Gaming (IGAMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Integrity Gaming Corp. provides capital and gaming machines to casino operators. Integrity Gaming Corp., formerly known as Poydras Gaming Finance Corp., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGAMF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Integrity Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Integrity Gaming Company Profile

Integrity Gaming Corp. engages in the provision of capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors. It focuses on the tribal gaming market where it leases and distributes slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies. The company was founded on July 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

