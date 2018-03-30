Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Intel by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $231,532.80, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $427,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

