Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Posts Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 111.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%.

NYSEAMERICAN IDN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 117,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,993. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $37.54, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.93% of Intellicheck worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, formerly Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc, is a technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, integrating and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications, including mobile and handheld access control, and security systems for the government, military and commercial markets.

