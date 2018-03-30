Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interactive Brokers Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2129690326371 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 596,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,121. The firm has a market cap of $27,683.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.05 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $2,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

