International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 347 ($4.79) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.73) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.57) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

IPF stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 229.40 ($3.17). 264,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,878. The stock has a market cap of $523.99 and a P/E ratio of 1,207.37. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 154.75 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 242.80 ($3.35).

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 26,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.23), for a total value of £61,916.40 ($85,543.52).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company offers unsecured consumer finance products, channels and brands. Its segments include home credit and digital. Under home credit segment, the company offers home credit cash loans; money transfer loans; home, medical and life insurances; micro-business loans, and provident-branded digital loan products.

