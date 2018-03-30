International Petroleum Corporation (IPCO) Insider Daniel Fitzgerald Buys 13,305 Shares of Stock

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) insider Daniel Fitzgerald bought 13,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,048.70.

Shares of TSE:IPCO traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478. International Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$6.31. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 and a P/E ratio of 23.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPCO shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of International Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Petroleum from C$7.65 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

