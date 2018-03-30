Interstellar Holdings Market Capitalization Achieves $898,450.00 (HOLD)

Interstellar Holdings (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Interstellar Holdings has a total market cap of $898,450.00 and approximately $16,933.00 worth of Interstellar Holdings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interstellar Holdings has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar. One Interstellar Holdings coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings Coin Profile

HOLD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Interstellar Holdings’ total supply is 263,662,903 coins and its circulating supply is 224,131,790 coins. Interstellar Holdings’ official Twitter account is @InterstellarHLD and its Facebook page is accessible here. Interstellar Holdings’ official website is www.interstellarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Interstellar Holdings

Interstellar Holdings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Interstellar Holdings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interstellar Holdings must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interstellar Holdings using one of the exchanges listed above.

