Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intrepid Potash (IPI) Share Price

News headlines about Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intrepid Potash earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1402760765677 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:IPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 851,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.99. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $52,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 327,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,905 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a producer of muriate of potash (potassium chloride or potash) and langbeinite (sulfate of potash magnesia) in the United States, which it markets and sells as Trio. The Company operates in the extraction, production and sale of potassium-related products. Its products are potash and Trio.

